Upping Your Recipe Book With This Year’s Fall Flavor Guide

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — When we think fall, both pumpkin and apple come to mind as the flavors of the season.

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss stopped by to share some easy recipes using those ingredients with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu.

See below for how you can make some of the recipes at home:

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bites

What you need:

3/4 cup crushed ginger snaps

3/4 cup. crushed graham crackers

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

2 1/2 cup. melted white chocolate, divided

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

How To Make

Mix ginger snaps and graham cracker crumbs.

Mix cream cheese, 1/2 cup melted white chocolate, pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice, add in cookie crumbs

Scoop mixture into balls on a parchment lined cookie sheet and freeze 30 minutes (until solid)

Dunk pumpkin truffles into melted white chocolate and sprinkle with cookie crumbs

Refrigerate 10 minutes until chocolate has hardened

Pumpkin Monkey Bread

What You Need

1/2 cup sugar

1 tbsp pumpin pie spice

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup butter

4 cans of buttermilk biscuits (from fridge aisle)

1/2 cup butter

1/3 cup canned pumpkin

How To Make

Heat oven to 350°F. Spray bundt pan with cooking spray.

In large zip-lock bag, mix sugar and pumpkin pie spice.

Cut each biscuit into quarters, adding biscuit pieces to bag and shaking as you go. When pieces are coated, arrange in pan.

In 1-quart saucepan, heat brown sugar, butter, pumpkin over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until butter is melted. Beat mixture with whisk until mostly smooth. Pour mixture over biscuit pieces in pan.

Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown. Cool in pan 2 minutes. Place heatproof plate upside down over pan; turn plate and pan over. Remove pan. Cool 10 to 15 minutes before serving. Store in refrigerator.

Apple Pie Tacos

What You Need

4 Apples peeled & sliced (my pref is granny smith, but whatever apple variety you like)

1/2 Cup Sugar

2 tsp Cinnamon

1/2 C Water

flour tortillas

1/2 cup sugar-cinnamon

optional: Whipped cream/ice cream

How To Make

Place apples, sugar, cinnamon, and water in a sauce pan over medium heat.

Stir frequently for 10 minutes until apples are soft.

Spray tortillas with cooking spray and bake 5 min on each side on parchment paper.

coat with cinnamon sugar mixture

Fill taco with apple pie filling and top with ice cream or whipped cream when ready to eat

optional: drizzle salted caramel on top

Let it set on a taco rack (or in between a muffin pan if you don’t have a taco rack)

Pomegranate Brie Bites

What you need:

phyllo shells (from freezer aisle)

jam or cranberry sauce

brie cheese

pom arils

How To Make

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Fill mini phyllo shells with 1/2 teaspoon jam, and a cube of brie cheese.

Place in 350 degree oven until the cheese is bubbling, about 10 minutes.

Top with pomegranate seeds – can swap pomegranate seeds with driedcranberries.

Butternut Squash Kugel Bites

What You Need

1 butternut squash – steamed and mashed

1 cup sugar

1 cup flour

2 eggs

1 stick of unsalted butter

Cinnamon

How To Make

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Whisk together the butternut squash, sugar, flour, eggs and unsalted butter.

Pour into greased muffin pan

sprinkle cinnamon on top (to taste)

Bake for 40-45 min until toothpick in center comes out clean