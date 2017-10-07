Vice President Pence To Visit Las Vegas As NYPD Ramps Up Security In Wake Of Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Security was extra tight Friday evening at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield, with officers from the NYPD making their presence known as hundreds made their way in for some live music.

Concert-goer Stephanie Castro from Washington Heights called it “a relief,” while other attendees say they appreciated the measures taken with Las Vegas still fresh on their minds.

“When things like that happen, you have to look for exits, you have to know which way you’re going to escape,” Castro said. “Just be aware.”

This, as investigators continue to dig for clues hoping to answer the question on so many Americans’ minds; why did 64-year-old Stephen Paddock decide to commit mass murder Sunday night?

“We have looked at everything, literally to include the suspect’s personal life, his political affiliation, his social behaviors,” Las Vegas Undersheriff Kevin C. McMahill said.

More than 1,000 leads later, there are still no clear answers.

Las Vegas Shooting: Latest | Photos | Videos | The Victims

“While some of this has helped create a better profile of the individual behind this madness, we still do not have a motive or reason why,” McMahill said.

Paddock had an arsenal of weapons and explosives in his Mandalay Bay hotel room and home, with nearly 50 firearms seized.

Sources tell CBS News it would’ve cost more than $50,000 to obtain the weapons.

Paddock’s car in the Mandalay garage also had more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition plus the explosive tannerite, with investigators working to figure out what exactly he planned to do with it.

Meanwhile, loved ones of the 58 people gunned down continue to pray and grieve those who were lost. Even the youngest of mourners spoke out in remembrance, including eight-year-old Brooke Patterson, who lost her mother Lisa.

“She would love to see everybody here today,” she said. “She would love to see all your smiles.”

Like most weekends in New York City, Saturday and Sunday are packed with events including another Summer Stage Concert in Central Park. Crowds can expect yet another heavy police presence.

Also Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak at the City Council Chambers in Las Vegas and attend a unit walk in honor of the victims of Sunday’s shooting.