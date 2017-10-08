10/8 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

nu tu tomorrows highs 10/8 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Good Sunday mornin’ folks! Grab the umbrella today and keep it handy through tomorrow, because we’ll have a couple of unsettled days ahead. Scattered showers throughout the day today, otherwise warm and very humid with highs in the upper 70s.

nu tu nate local 10/8 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Columbus Day is shaping up to be a soaker as the remnants of “Nate” pass through the area. Expect the chance for torrential rainfall along with breezy conditions…some spots could get up to 3″ of rain due to the tropical moisture around! As such some localized flooding is possible.

nu tu 7day auto 2 10/8 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

A few showers are possible very early Tuesday but expect improvements through the rest of the day. The sun will come back out and the humidity will tumble, setting up for a return to gorgeous autumn weather for the rest of the week!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch