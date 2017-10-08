10/8 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday mornin’ folks! Grab the umbrella today and keep it handy through tomorrow, because we’ll have a couple of unsettled days ahead. Scattered showers throughout the day today, otherwise warm and very humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Columbus Day is shaping up to be a soaker as the remnants of “Nate” pass through the area. Expect the chance for torrential rainfall along with breezy conditions…some spots could get up to 3″ of rain due to the tropical moisture around! As such some localized flooding is possible.
A few showers are possible very early Tuesday but expect improvements through the rest of the day. The sun will come back out and the humidity will tumble, setting up for a return to gorgeous autumn weather for the rest of the week!