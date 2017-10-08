Breast Cancer Awareness Month In NY

It’s time to think pink and support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. From restaurants to retail, there are special offers benefiting numerous foundations looking to find a cure for breast cancer. New Yorkers can be a part of the pink fight by patronizing the following businesses.



The Regency Bar & Grill

540 Park Ave.

New York, NY 10065

212-339-4050

www.loewshotels.com

There is a good reason to order dessert at The Regency Bar & Grill throughout October. Whether you’re there for brunch, lunch or dinner, end the meal with the Rose Petit Cake from Bon Vivant New York. The sweet treat raises awareness for breast cancer by donating 10 percent of the proceeds to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Satisfying anyone’s sweet tooth, the dessert is a liqueur-laced vanilla caked layered with sweet rose flavored buttercream. Topped with a German almond marzipan, the cake is dipped in a rose glaze and adorned with an edible gold leaf and sugar rose bud.

​Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails

367 Third Ave.

New York, NY 10016

212-689-3000

www.handcraftnyc.com

Nestled in the heart of Kips Bay, Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails serves classic American comfort food and craft cocktails in a rustic atmosphere full of reclaimed woods and brick. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the restaurant is donating $2 from every Milk Punch sold to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The signature mezcal-based cocktail takes two weeks to make and is packed with an array of ingredients, including rum, pineapples, grapefruit juice and green tea. Also try the Milk Punch Flight, which includes two additional gin and whiskey punches. ​

Lovepop

www.lovepopcards.com

Lovepop makes selecting the perfect greeting card full of fun and surprises, especially during the month of October. For every Cherry Blossom card sold, the 3-D card company will donate $1 to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Before you open the card, you will notice a laser-cut illustration of a cherry blossom tree in bloom. When it opens, you’ll be surprised to see a growing pink cherry blossom tree full of petal embellishments. While it is blank inside, people have the opportunity to write a personal message and words of encouragement for someone special. Lovepop has three location in Manhattan at Turnstyle, Fulton Center and the Oculus.

The Bouqs Company

www.bouqs.com

Pink is in bloom this month at The Bouqs Company. Partnering with The Pink Agenda, the nationwide online floral delivery service will donate 20 percent of the proceeds from its Pink Bouqs collection. The six arrangement collection features various bouquets with names of encouragement, including Unbreakable, an arrangement of lilies and snapdragons; and the Unconditional, with hot pink roses. Those looking to send a little love to breast cancer patients can send the Inspiration bouquet with roses, calla lilies and snapdragons. The Pink Agenda raises money for breast cancer research and redefines the disease as a gender-neutral cause to get young professionals fighting.

Naked Cashmere

www.nakedcashmere.com

New Yorkers can stay warm with Naked Cashmere’s Love Scarf while helping raise awareness for breast cancer. Offered in pink, chalk and nude, the Love Scarf is made with the brand’s signature high quality cashmere and is embroidered with the word love. For each scarf sold, $50 will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Estée Lauder

www.esteelauder.com

For 25 years, the iconic makeup brand has raised funds for breast cancer research through its Breast Cancer Campaign. Kicking off in October and running through June 2018, the campaign offers three limited edition items. This year, shoppers can purchase Estée Lauder’s signature Advance Night Repair with a Pink Ribbon Keychain or the Pink Ribbon Knockout Eye Collection, which comes with eight eye shadows and brushes. There is also a commemorative 25th anniversary pink ribbon. For each item purchased, Estée Lauder will donate 20 percent of the suggested retail price to breast cancer research.

Otto’s Tacos

Multiple Locations

www.ottostacos.com

Craving Mexican food, people can head to Otto’s Tacos for their signature bites while helping raise money for breast cancer awareness. For the entire month, the southern California-inspired tauqeria will serve pink tortillas with a percentage of proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Whether people order the chicken, carnitas, shrimp or seasonal veggies, they will be helping the pink fight one bite at a time.

