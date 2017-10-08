Bronx Bombers Face Playoff Elimination With Do-Or-Die ALDS Game 3

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s win or go home, or in this case “stay home,” for the Yankees, as the team is down two games against the Indians after an epic non-challenge that could have tied the series.

But today is a new day, and the Bombers will have the home crowd cheering them on as they try to keep their season alive on Sunday.

Manager Joe Girardi is full of regret after Friday night, and is now facing major backlash from fans who say he should have challenged a pivotal and controversial call in game two against Cleveland.

It all happened in the sixth inning, when batter Lonnie Chisenhall was awarded first base on a ruled hit-by-pitch. Girardi was forced to decide on the challenge within 30 seconds, and decided against it.

Then, 15 seconds later, the network aired a replay that showed the ball hit the base of Chisenhall’s bat. A challenged would have ended the inning on a foul-tip strikeout. Instead, the bases were loaded and shortstop Francisco Lindor launched a Grand Slam.

The Yankees blew a five-run lead and eventually lost in 13 innings.

“I take responsibility for everything,” Girardi said in a Saturday press conference. “I feel horrible about it. Does it change the complexion of the game? Yeah, it sure could have. Do we know that for sure? No. But I’ve always taken responsibilities for losses and I take them hard, too.”

The Indians are now up 2-0 in the best of 5 series.

“The understatement of the year would be there was a lot going on in that game,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “It was an honor to be a part of that game.”

Despite the ups and downs of game 2, the Yanks are eager for a comeback.

“I got to move forward and we’ll be ready to go tomorrow,” Girardi said.

Fans in the Bronx are hoping their team will pull off the seemingly impossible.

“We don’t want the Yankees to go out,” Abubakar Ali said. “This is part of our life in New York City and in the Bronx, so we wish the Yankees win the game today.”

All eyes will be on Yankee Stadium, as first pitch is scheduled for 7:38 p.m.