Family Offers Reward After FDNY EMT Is Struck, Killed In Hit-And-Run On Kosciuszko Bridge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The heartbroken family of a Brooklyn emergency medical technician killed in a hit-and-run accident is now offering a $25,000 reward to catch the driver.

As CBS2’s Brian Conybeare reported, Kevin Liang was determined to help others in need as an EMT with the FDNY.

“My brother Kevin was a very caring, loving, and dedicated individual,” said Avril Liang.

In a quiet, but determined voice, Avril Liang said her only sibling was going to become a firefighter in December. Kevin Liang was on his motorcycle last Saturday, Sept. 30, going to Queens two days after his 27th birthday for dinner with his girlfriend and others.

“He was on his bike headed there from home,” she said. “He was going to meet them for dinner to celebrate.”

But as he was crossing the new Kosciuszko Bridge just before 8 p.m. that evening, police said a car changing lanes hit his bike, causing Liang to crash. The driver then took off and left him to die on the pavement.

The victim’s family is asking anyone who saw the crash on the bridge to come forward, and they will pay $25,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

“The family is devastated,” Avril Liang said. “We’re all very heartbroken.”

And they are hoping the cameras on the new bridge caught a glimpse of the mysterious black sedan the NYPD is now searching for.

“His job is to help people, and now he needs help, and we’re pleading for help. We’d like to know what happened,” Avril Liang said. “He’s helped so many, we would just like for the city to return that and help us, because right now we need help.”

Police confirmed they have some witnesses from the bridge, but they would not say if they have video of the deadly crash himself.

A funeral service for Kevin Liang is set for this Tuesday in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.