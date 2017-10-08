Long Island Near The Top Of State’s Leaders In Seized Assets, Report Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new report says Long Island ranks among the top of the state’s list when it comes to seized assets from alleged criminals, WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported.

It’s a controversial practice that allows for funding of drug treatment programs and new technology for law enforcement, according to an article published in Newsday.

A report by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services found the Nassau County District Attorney’s office seized $7.1 million in items like cash, jewelry, and cars, while Suffolk took in $4.1 million.

Manhattan topped the list with more than $13 million seized.

The majority of assets seized on Long Island are proceeds from drug deals including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioids.

District Attorneys generally get a 27 percent cut, Waldron reported, while police departments are allowed to keep 41 cents on the dollar of seized assets.

32 percent goes to a statewide drug dependency fund.

