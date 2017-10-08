Odell Beckham Jr. Carted Off Field With Injury, Could Be Out For Season

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A terrible season for the New York Giants just got worse, as Odell Beckham Jr. was carted off the field during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.

As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported, it was the biggest injury so far this year.

With four minutes left in the game, Beckham hurt his left ankle when he landed awkwardly trying to catch a high pass.

His left foot was trapped against the ground and twisted, and he appeared to be in severe pain as he covered his face.

Beckham hurt the same ankle in the preseason, but was able to return to action after just a few weeks at that point.

But this time, while the Giants have not confirmed his specific injury, there are reports that he has suffered a broken fibula.

He is likely to be placed on the injured reserve, which would mean he is done for the seaso.

Three other Giants receivers were also hurt in the game Sunday. Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall also suffered injuries to their left ankles, and Dwayne Harris hurt his foot on a kick return.

The winless Giants fell 27-22 to the Chargers Sunday, when the Chargers’ Philip Rivers threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Melvin Gordon with 2:58 to play.

