Video Appears To Show Police Punching Bike Theft Suspect Who Allegedly Body Slammed Officer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) –The NYPD Internal Affairs Division is looking into a video of an officer who appears to be repeatedly punching the head of a teen who had been accused of trying to steal a bicycle.
Authorities said officers had been flagged down on Friday and told about the attempted theft.
As 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reported, police said when officers went to arrest Alfred Burns, 16, he body slammed one of the officers and put his hands on the officer’s neck.
A video clip only shows another officer putting his arms around the teen and punching him several times as onlookers protest.
The New York Daily News reported it all happened around 9 a.m. Friday near 225th Street and Broadway in Marble Hill – a neighborhood that is politically part of Manhattan but geographically in the Bronx.
Police said Burns is a suspect in a number of armed robberies and attempted robberies last summer and did not want to be caught.
