ALDS Game 3 Updates: Yankees, Indians Scoreless Through Three Innings

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a pitcher’s duel underway in the Bronx.
Through three innings of Game 3 in their American League Division Series, the Yankees and Indians are scoreless.
Both starting pitchers have been sharp. Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka has faced the minimum number of batters, allowing one hit and striking out four. He surrendered a second-inning single to Carlos Santana, but then got the next batter, Austin Jackson, to ground into a double play.
Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco has not allowed a hit and also has struck out four. He, however, hit Greg Bird with a pitch in the second inning and walked Jacoby Ellsbury in the third.
Cleveland leads the best-of-five series 2-0. With a win, the Indians would advance to the ALCS for the second straight year.
The game began with the home crowd booing Joe Girardi for how he managed Friday night’s loss, in which the Yankees blew an 8-3 lead before losing 9-8 in extra innings.
