ALDS Game 3 Updates: Yankees, Indians Scoreless Through 5 Innings

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a pitcher’s duel underway in the Bronx.

Through five innings of Game 3 in their American League Division Series, the Yankees and Indians are scoreless.

Both starting pitchers have been sharp. Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka has allowed two hits and a walk and struck out six.

Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco has allowed one hit and struck out seven. He walked one batter and hit another with a pitch.

Cleveland leads the best-of-five series 2-0. With a win, the Indians would advance to the ALCS for the second straight year.

The game began with the home crowd booing Joe Girardi for how he managed Friday night’s loss, in which the Yankees blew an 8-3 lead before losing 9-8 in extra innings.

Check back here for updates throughout the game.

