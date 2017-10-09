10/9 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Rain will push through this afternoon with perhaps some heavy pockets at times; showers are expected by late this afternoon. It will be on the warm and muggy side with highs in the mid 70s.

nu tu surface 3 10/9 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

After some early showers, we’ll see things wind down late in the evening and overnight. Expect temps to fall into the upper 60s by daybreak.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight3 10/9 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tomorrow will feature more sunshine with falling humidity levels. Temps will still be running well above normal with highs around 80°.

As for Wednesday, we’ll see an increase in cloud cover with perhaps a late day shower. Highs that day will be a bit cooler around 71°.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch