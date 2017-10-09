10/9 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Rain will push through this afternoon with perhaps some heavy pockets at times; showers are expected by late this afternoon. It will be on the warm and muggy side with highs in the mid 70s.
After some early showers, we’ll see things wind down late in the evening and overnight. Expect temps to fall into the upper 60s by daybreak.
Tomorrow will feature more sunshine with falling humidity levels. Temps will still be running well above normal with highs around 80°.
As for Wednesday, we’ll see an increase in cloud cover with perhaps a late day shower. Highs that day will be a bit cooler around 71°.