10/9 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

Wake Up: 10.09.17

Matt DeLucia
Good Monday morning! You’ll want to grab those umbrellas today as the remnants of Nate send some tropical moisture our way. A few scattered showers early will give way to a steady rain for the afternoon, heavy at times. The humidity continues and we’ll top out in the mid 70s.

Wake Up Highs: 10.09.17

The rain will quickly exit tomorrow night and skies should gradually clear overnight into Tuesday morning. Temps will climb higher than Monday thanks to the return of some sun… upper 70s and low 80s.

7-Day: 10.09.17

So where’s fall? Wednesday and Thursday the humidity drops off and temps return to more seasonable levels. Have a great week!

