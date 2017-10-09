ALDS Game 4 Updates: Santana’s Homer Cuts Yanks’ Lead 5-2

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Luis Severino is not looking like the pitcher who was rocked in last week’s wild-card game, and the Indians’ Trevor Bauer didn’t remotely resemble the guy the Yankees couldn’t solve in Game 1.

Through four innings of Game 4 in their ALDS, the Yankees, who are looking to force decisive Game 5, lead Cleveland 5-2 at Yankee Stadium.

The Yanks scored four runs with two outs in the second inning. A double by Todd Frazier scored Starlin Castro, a single by Aaron Hicks plated Frazier, and a double by Aaron Judge scored Hicks and Brett Gardner.

Trevor Bauer, who pitched 6 2/3 innings of two-hit ball in a 4-0 win on Thursday night, was pulled in that inning. He went 1 2/3 innings and allowed four hits and two walks.

The Yankees added another run in the third when Gardner, again with two outs, reached on an error with the bases loaded, scoring Castro.

All five of the Yankees’ runs have been unearned due to two errors by Indians third baseman Giovanny Urshela.

Carlos Santana answered with a two-run homer to center field in the fourth inning.

Severino, who recorded just one out before being pulled in his wild-card start against the Twins, has allowed two runs on two hits while striking out five.

Cleveland leads the best-of-five series 2-1.

Check back for updates throughout the game.