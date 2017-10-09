At Least 1 Dead As Wildfires Ravage North Bay, California Wine Country

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (CBSNewYork/CBS SF/AP) — Firefighters were scrambling Monday to get control over flames burning homes and businesses across California wine country, and at least one person was confirmed dead.

As CBS News’ Danielle Nottingham reported, at least 14 separate fires were raging Monday and hundreds of buildings have burned. As CBS San Francisco reported, Cal Fire said the wiildfires were burning more than 57,000 acres as of 12:30 p.m. local time Monday – in Napa, Sonoma, Yuba, Butte, Nevada, Calaveras and Mendocino counties.

KPIX-TV, CBS5 in San Francisco reported at least one person was killed in Mendocino County and an unknown number of injuries have been reported. Mendocino County Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Gregory L. Van Patten told KPIX 5 his office was anticipating “multiple fatalities.”

Fire officials said at least 20,000 people had been evacuated as of late Monday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol officials said their Golden Gate Division Air Operations helicopter crews had rescued 42 people in the various fires burning in the North Bay from late Sunday night to Monday.

CHP officials said on the agency’s Facebook page that those saved ranged in age from 5 to 91 years old, including a man who waited at the scene for a second CHP helicopter to ensure his wife and 5-year-old child had a spot in the first helicopter on the scene.

Gov. Jerry Brown has issued a state of emergency as a result of the fires burning in Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.

Two hospitals in Santa Rosa were evacuated — the Kaiser Permanente Hospital and Sutter Hospital. Much of the Journey’s End mobile home park behind Kaiser hospital had been turned to ashes and the Fountain Grove Inn and Hotel had burned to the ground.

Most of the structures burned were in Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties, Cal Fire spokesman Daniel Berlant said.

Among the buildings that burned was a Hilton Hotel in Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, which went up in flames as reporters watched.

Glass shattered as parts of the hotel building fell and collapsed, and the roof remained engulfed in flames amid gutted rooms.

A least one winery was also destroyed by fire, CBS San Francisco reported.

People were scrambling to save their homes Monday.

“Panic stricken,” said homeowner Wirt Cook. “It’s so scary, and we’ve got to watch for embers.”

One man had just enough time to rescue a picture of his grandparents before fleeing his home in Santa Rosa.

“The fire just jumped,” he said. “One house would go, then another one. The embers and the wind was the difference.”

The fires started overnight in several locations Napa and Sonoma counties.

Gusts of up to 70 mph were fanning the flames. High temperatures and low humidity all added up to perfect conditions for wildfires.

“There were separate fires that started,” said Napa County Fire Chief Barry Biermann. “The causes all under investigation, so I have no idea what caused these fires.”

In Napa, residents also scrambled to safety with little warning.

“The fireman was right there. He said, ‘You have to go right now,’” said Napa County evacuee Marlene Rosenberg. “So we left with what we had and we took the dog and that’s it.”

The rapidly moving Atlas Peak fire was visible throughout Napa Valley and heavy smoke was draping over the region Sunday night. Cal Fire said the blaze broke out on Atlas Peak Road just south of Lake Berryessa at 9:50 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said the blaze quickly moved toward the Silverado Trail — an area dotted with homes and wineries. Officials said the Silverado Country Club — site of this week’s PGA Tour tournament — was evacuated. An evacuee told KPIX 5 that the 12th hole at the famed golf course had been damaged by flames.

Flames were also burning near the Domaine Carneros winery.

Fire officials said with the fire moving so fast, crews were saving lives first before homes and businesses.

“Very conservative estimates say over 1,500 homes and commercial facilities have been destroyed,” said Cal Fire Director Ken Pimlott.

A large plume of smoke from the fire drifted as far south as San Francisco and the East Bay where residents were reporting the strong smell of smoke in the air, CBS San Francisco reported.

For longtime Napa Valley residents, the massive fire rekindled memories of the 1981 Atlas Peak wildfire. In that blaze, 23,000 acres were burned, $36 million was done in damage, 65 structures were destroyed and 11 people were injured.

