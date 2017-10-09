Columbus Day Parade To March Up Fifth Avenue Amid Debate Over Honoring Explorer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — With the city’s Columbus Day parade set to begin later today, there is continued debate about the statues and the day honoring Christopher Columbus.

Over a million spectators are expected to line Fifth Avenue for the annual celebration of Italian pride as the Christopher Columbus statue in Columbus Circle remains under 24/7 watch by the NYPD.

“Bill de Blasio should leave our statues alone,” said Morris Park resident Marisa Sputtoni. “Learn from history. Don’t destroy history.”

The mayor finding himself at the center of the debate. He’s set to walk in the Columbus Day parade Monday, but was noticeably absent from the Columbus Day parade in the Bronx on Sunday because the mayor was not invited, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

“Why would you want to invite him to a parade where he basically fought against our community. It makes no sense,” said John Fratta with the State Commission for Social Justice.

Many Italian-Americans say they feel that the mayor has turned his back on them by allowing a city commission to evaluate the statue to determine whether it’s a symbol of hate.

“That statue is going to stay if we have to chain ourselves to it,” said Fratta.

During a wreath-laying ceremony at the Columbus statue in Columbus Circle on Sunday, there was a small group of protesters who said the mistreatment of Native Americans is reason to take the statue down.

“It makes no sense that he should be a land mark,” one protester said. “It’s got to go.”

It’s not about taking anything away from Italian-Americans, said Cliff Matias, cultural director of the Redhawk Native American Arts Council.

“The conversation is Columbus,” he said. “If they’re going to celebrate Columbus, we need to celebrate the fact that we survived Columbus.”

But some area lawmakers have started a petition to keep the statue, many of them snubbing the mayor’s Italian-American heritage reception at Gracie Mansion.

“That statue has to remain at Columbus Circle,” said State Sen. Jeff Klein, (D-Bronx).

The mayor himself has not said what he thinks the fate of the statue should be. His spokesperson released a statement saying, “there’s no plan to touch the Columbus statue.”

About 35,000 people are expected to march in Monday’s parade. Activists calling for the city to change the parade’s name also are expected to hold a demonstration.

Last month, vandals doused the hands of a Christopher Columbus statue in Central Park in blood-red paint and scrawled the words “hate will not be tolerated.”

