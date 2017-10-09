De Blasio Not Doing Enough To Address Problems Inside NYCHA Housing; Residents Say

Filed Under: Bill de Blasio, Letitia James, Mayor De Blasio, NYCHA

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A crowd gathered outside of city hall on Monday, to demand that Mayor Bill de Blasio do more for residents of NYCHA housing.

As 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman reported, among the demands made at the rally were building repairs.

“A few months ago, bugs started crawling and flying out of my ceiling and there was a disgusting odor. We called for help time after time after time, and no one came,” 16-year-old Dahlia said.

She was one of several NYCHA residents joined by clergy, with a message for the mayor.

“We are done begging for NYCHA to be fixed, you are out of time. The time to fix NYCHA is now,” Public Advocate Letitia James said.

A spokesperson for Mayor de Blasio said the average repair time in NYCHA housing is down to 4.2 days from 9.2 days in 2015.

 

