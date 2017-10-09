Eli Manning On Giants’ 0-5 Start: ‘It’s Not Fun To Go Through It’

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In his weekly interview with WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Monday, Eli Manning repeatedly used one particular two-word phrase: “tough situation.”
The Giants, once considered Super Bowl contenders, are now 0-5, and Manning admitting it’s wearing on him.
“Every loss is tough. And to lose a bunch in a row, yeah, it’s extremely tough,” the quarterback said. “It’s not fun to go through it. You feel terrible after games. But after a day or two, you get back at it. You start preparing for the next game, and you get excited about the opportunities.”
Talk of returning to the postseason is a distant memory. Now the goals are more modest, starting with notching that first W.
“It’s a tough situation, and we’ve got to find ways to win football games,” Manning said. “Each game is its own story, and there’s different scenarios that we could have made better plays early in the game, we could have made better plays at the end of games to help you win the football games. We’re not making the plays that we need to make or making mistakes at costly times.”
Another “tough situation” is the fact that Giants lost four wide receivers to injuries in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Odell Beckham Jr. and Dwayne Harris were lost for the year.
“Tough for the team to lose some of our playmakers, but that’s just football, and we’ll have to adjust, and some young guys are going to have to step up and make some plays,” Manning said.
