ESPN Suspends Anchor For ‘Second Violation’ Of Network’s Social Media Guidelines

BRISTOL, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — ESPN anchor Jemele Hill has been suspended by the network for two weeks for making political statements on social media.

Hill, who is African-American, received criticism from the network last month after referring to President Donald Trump as a “white supremacist.”

Hill targeted Jerry Jones after the Dallas Cowboys owner stated that players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team, saying Jones “has created a problem for his players, specifically the black ones.”

Jerry Jones also has created a problem for his players, specifically the black ones. If they don't kneel, some will see them as sellouts. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

“If they don’t kneel, some will see them as sellouts,” Hill continued.

Don't ask Dak, Dez & other Cowboys players to protest. A more powerful statement is if you stop watching and buying their merchandise. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

Hill also tweeted Sunday that fans who disagree with Jones should target the team’s advertisers and not buy the team’s merchandise. She clarified Monday she was not calling for an NFL boycott.

ESPN's Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/JkVoBVz7lv — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 9, 2017

ESPN said in a statement Monday that Hill and all employees were reminded in the aftermath of the Trump tweet that posts that may reflect negatively on the company would have consequences.

