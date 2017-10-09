Giants’ Brandon Marshall To Undergo Season Ending Surgery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshal will undergo season ending surgery on Tuesday after suffering a sprained left ankle in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 12-year veteran announced the news in an Instagram post late Monday.

“I’m filled with mixed emotions,” Marshall wrote. “I wasn’t able to produce for my team the way I wanted to but this was my greatest year to date.”

Marshall was one of four Giants wide receivers knocked out of Sunday’s game. His announcement comes the same day the team announced Odell Beckham Jr. will have season-ending surgery for his broken left ankle later this week.

Dwayne Harris, who also returns punts and kickoffs, will have surgery Tuesday for a broken foot, while Sterling Shepard was hurt on the same series as Marshall.

Marshall, who has never been to the playoffs, signed with the Giants in the offseason in large part because they were considered Super Bowl contenders. As the team prepares for a week six date with the Denver Broncos, Big Blue remains winless in the cellar of the NFC East.

The former Jet was held scoreless through the Giants’ first five games while managing only 154 yards on 18 receptions before going exiting the game early Sunday.

