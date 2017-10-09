Girardi On WFAN: Expect Severino To Return To Form In Game 4

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Joe Girardi says he expects to see a “completely different” Luis Severino than the one who got knocked around in last week’s American League wild-card game.

Talking to WFAN’s Mike Francesa before Monday’s ALDS against the Indians, the Yankees’ manager said he has plenty of confidence in his 23-year-old ace.

Why?

“I think, A, him going through it one time (in the playoffs) has probably helped immensely, and, B, watching the other starters go out and do their thing has probably helped him immensely,” Girardi said. “What I’ve noticed is he’s the same guy today that he has been every start.

“I made a few brief comments to him yesterday. Not too much, because I don’t want to put too much in his head. I want him just to go out and do his thing.”

On Tuesday night against the Twins, Severino recorded just one out and allowed three runs on two homers. The Yankees came back to win the game, 8-4.

Severino enjoyed a breakout season this year, going 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA and 230 strikeouts.

Ready For The Boo Birds

It’s been a rough past few days for Girardi. His no-challenge of a hit batsman Friday opened the door for Francisco Lindor to hit a grand slam. The Yankees blew an 8-3 lead and lost in 13 innings, 9-8.

In response, the Yankee Stadium crowd loudly booed Girardi before Sunday’s game. He, however, didn’t seem too bothered by it, saying he was mostly concerned about how his kids would deal with the rough treatment.

“I expected it, Mike, so I think I was mentally prepared for it,” he said. “More important to me, I wanted to prepare my kids for it, because I don’t think they’ve ever seen that happen to their father. My kids are fairly old — they’re 18, 15 and 11 — and I think they’re starting to understand it. But kids are protective, and I just wanted to make sure they didn’t answer back or do anything silly in the stands. It is what it is, and it’s because our fans care so much and are passionate.”

To listen to the full interview, click on the audio player above.