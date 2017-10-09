Kids In New Jersey Getting A Head Start On Halloween Costume Shopping

EATONTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some Halloween fans aren’t waiting until the last minute to snag their costumes.

It’s that mystical time of year where kids can literally transform into anything they want.

CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke to some shoppers in New Jersey searching for the perfect disguise on Monday. Some opted to look like their favorite video game character.

“I picked out a ‘Legend of Zelda’ costume,” third grader Leo Alneita said. “It’s from my favorite game. It’s really cool.”

With a day off from school, Spirit Halloween in Eatontown filled up quickly with families on the hunt for the best costume they could find.

“I’m going to go for a vampire-ey kind of witch thing,” second grader Aubrey Giunta said.

Jonathan said he wanted to be a “fat sumo wrestler” because it’s what his friend wore last year.

Zander was searching for a skeleton costume because “they have bones,” and he, too, has bones.

Other kids were more indecisive. One poor grandmother stood outside a fitting room for more than an hour, while 5-year-old Josephine from Little Silver was ready to rehearse her wedding day.

Her big sis Eleanor created a pop star outfit, and says her favorite singer is Kidz Bop.

For Katie Calabrese, it’s all about girl power. She plays soccer for the Ocean Outlaws and is inspired by Alex Morgan and the USA Women’s team.

The store tells CBS2 some other popular costumes this season have been characters from the hit series “Stranger Things,” Wonder Woman, and clowns.

If you can’t find your favorite costume, you can always get creative and make one.