Meryl Streep On Harvey Weinstein Charges: ‘I Didn’t Know’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Oscar-winning actor Meryl Streep is adding her voice to the list of people speaking out about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein a day after his firing from his own company amid an exposé revealing decades of sexual harassment against women.

“The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes,” Streep said in a statement.

The Weinstein Co. board of directors announced Sunday that Weinstein had been terminated, effective immediately.

“In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company … have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately,” the company board said in a statement Sunday night.

The charges came from sources ranging from company employees to actresses such as Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, according to The New York Times.

Meryl Streep responded for the first time Monday to the allegations of sexual harassment against film mogul Harvey Weinstein. Streep has frequently worked in movies produced and distributed by the Weinstein Co. Here is her statement in full:

“The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes.

“One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally. I didn’t know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts. And if everybody knew, I don’t believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it.

“The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game.”

