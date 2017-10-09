Remnants From Nate Bringing Rain, Gusty Winds To Parts Of Tri-State

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Remnants from Nate are making for a wet and windy Columbus Day across parts of the Tri-State area.
Forecasters say heavy rain is possible through Monday afternoon that could lead to localized flooding. Minor coastal flooding is possible during high tide Monday morning. Widespread coastal flooding is not expected.
A brief period of gale force wind gusts is possible along the coast during the afternoon.
Hurricane Nate made landfall twice over the weekend, causing a predicted storm surge in the Gulf Coast.
The storm left behind massive flooding at beachfront casinos in Biloxi, Mississippi, where several feet of water filled parking lots and the first floor of buildings.
During the height of the storm, 100,000 customers were without power.
Nate is the first hurricane to hit Mississippi since Katrina ravaged the area in 2005.
