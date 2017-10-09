Odell Beckham Jr. To Have Surgery On Broken Ankle This Week, Will Miss Rest Of Season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will have season-ending surgery for his broken left ankle later this week.

The winless Giants gave the update about the surgery Monday, less than 24 hours after the three-time Pro Bowl receiver and the catalyst of their offense was hurt in the fourth quarter of a 27-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Ben McAdoo later said: “I spoke to Odell after the game. It’s a sad situation. It’s fair to say his season is over.”

MORE: Palladino: Giants’ Rebound Hopes Died With Beckham’s Injury

After going up for a pass, Beckham’s ankle got twisted underneath Chargers defender Casey Hayward. Beckham began screaming and crying in pain and was carted off the field.

Beckham was the last of four Giants’ receivers knocked out of the game.

Dwayne Harris, who also returns punts and kickoffs, will have surgery Tuesday for a broken foot.

Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard were hurt on the same series in the second quarter. Marshall was undergoing further testing and examination Monday.

Shepard is listed day to day.

The Giants are expected to re-sign wide receiver Tavarres King, ESPN reported Monday.

Beckham had 25 receptions for 302 yards and three touchdowns this season.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)