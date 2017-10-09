2 Charged In Connection With Shooting Death Of NJ Teen

UNION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two suspects have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old New Jersey man, authorities announced Monday.
A 17-year-old boy, who has not been identified, faces first-degree murder and weapons offenses in the death of Jose Diago, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said.
A second suspect, 22-year-old Willy Rodriguez-Gil, faces first-degree robbery, the prosecutor’s office said.
The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the area of Trotting Road in Union.
Authorities said police responding to a report of shots fired found Diago suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
The teen suspect was transported to Union County Juvenile Detention Center, where he is currently being held. Rodriguez-Gil was arrested and taken to the Union County Jail.
Anyone with information is being asked contact Union County Homicide Task Force Det. Sgt. Michael Manochio at (908) 966-2287 or Union County Homicide Task Force Det. Richard Acosta at (908) 347-0404.