2 Charged In Connection With Shooting Death Of NJ Teen

Filed Under: Union

UNION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two suspects have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old New Jersey man, authorities announced Monday.

A 17-year-old boy, who has not been identified, faces first-degree murder and weapons offenses in the death of Jose Diago, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said.

A second suspect, 22-year-old Willy Rodriguez-Gil, faces first-degree robbery, the prosecutor’s office said.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the area of Trotting Road in Union.

Authorities said police responding to a report of shots fired found Diago suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Jose Diago

Jose Diago (right) seen with uncle, Candido Morales, was shot and killed in Union, New Jersey on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (Credit: Candido Morales)

The teen suspect was transported to Union County Juvenile Detention Center, where he is currently being held. Rodriguez-Gil was arrested and taken to the Union County Jail.

Anyone with information is being asked contact Union County Homicide Task Force Det. Sgt. Michael Manochio at (908) 966-2287 or Union County Homicide Task Force Det. Richard Acosta at (908) 347-0404.

