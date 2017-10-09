WFAN Morning Show: Chris Lopresti’s Busy Monday Update

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Following a jam-packed weekend on the diamond and the gridiron, it was once again up to Chris Lopresti to make sense of it all.
“C-Lo” had a lot to get to during Monday morning’s update, and he did it all in style.
The Yankees staved off elimination in the AL Division Series, winning Game 3 on Sunday night in the Bronx, thanks to a brilliant performance by starter Masahiro Tanaka and a long home run by Greg Bird.
The story on the Giants wasn’t nearly as happy, as they fell to 0-5 with a 27-22 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. Adding injury to insult, Big Blue look like they lost receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. for the season due to a fractured ankle.
The Jets, on the other hand, are somehow 3-2, thanks to their 17-14 win in Cleveland. Next up, a showdown with the also-3-2 Patriots on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
C-Lo also talked some hockey, as the Rangers recorded their first win of the season, topping Montreal 2-0 on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden.
