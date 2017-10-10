10/10 Tuesday Morning CBS2 Weather Headlines

Good Morning!
Today will be much improved compared to yesterdays rainy, humid air mass.
Skies start off partly sunny today with lowering humidity as the day progresses. We can expect the morning to be warm and still remnant of tropical air will the added stickiness.
Wake up temps will range from the low to upper 60s around the Tri-State. Of course in the extreme northern bubs, temps will be a few degrees lower.
We top off round 80° in Central Park today with more sun than clouds. Temps cool by weeks end however as another cold front looms on deck.
– G