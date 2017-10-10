CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Sources: Person Of Interest Questioned In Brooklyn Sex Assaults

Filed Under: Brooklyn, East New York, Reena Roy, sex assaults

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are questioning a person of interest in connection with three sexual assaults that occurred within two hours Tuesday morning in Brooklyn.

The suspect raped a 20-year-old woman just before 7 a.m. at Fountain and Stanley avenues in East New York, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported. Police sources said he flashed his gun and forced her behind a parked truck where he assaulted her.

Employees at a nearby bus company said the victim is a mother and was on her way to work when she was stopped by that man. She then ran into the company’s office shaking and sobbing.

“She comes in hysterically crying, scared, nervous, shaking. We asked her, ‘What’s wrong?’ She said the guy put a gun in the back of her head, told her to take out her ID, he then took a picture of her ID, told her take off your pants, take off your sneakers. He proceed to rape her. After he raped her he told her count up to 50. She counted up to 50 and he started running,” one witness said.

“I heard the lady screaming, so I looked and I seen him come out and he went down and through the alley way,” witness Lawrence More said.

“It’s horrible, very horrible,” another witness said.

Police sources said a 15-year-old girl was able to run off after the suspect tried to assault her at Sutter and Lincoln avenues.

The suspect later forced a 26-year-old woman to perform a sex act after about a half-mile away, sources said.

Sources said a 26-year-old man with a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle is in custody.

