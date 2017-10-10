1 Dead, 1 Injured In Forest Hills Apartment Fire

Filed Under: Darius Radzius, fatal fire, Forest Hills, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mid-morning apartment fire left one man dead and another injured in Queens.

About 60 firefighters responded to the scene on 66th Avenue in Forest Hills around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived they found a man unconscious and unresponsive in the courtyard, 1010 WINS’ Darius Radzius reported.

The victim, 59-year-old Ramon Rahim, suffered severe burns and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Another man jumped from a second floor window and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“He has serious injuries, he’s burnt and he may have ingested some smoke,” Deputy Chief Steven Kubler said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

