CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Grammy Awards Museum Coming Soon To Garden State

Filed Under: Elise Finch, Grammy Awards, New Jersey, Newark, Prudential Center

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The 60th annual Grammy Awards will be live from New York for the first time in 15 years.

To celebrate the show’s return to the East Coast, a new museum is opening in Newark containing all things Grammy, CBS2’s Elise Finch reports.

Nestled inside the Prudential Center is the first East Coast output of the Grammy Museum. It’s simply called the Grammy Museum Experience and it’s dedicated to exploring the past, present and future of music.

“I think that’s kind of cool, like I think people would really enjoy it and it’s kind of new for the area,” Warren resident Seema Patel said.

“It’s great over there, where you’ve got people coming to see games and different shows and stuff like that. So hopefully it brings a little extra enticement to the area,” said Lynn Leis, of Montclair.

Organizers lobbied to have Newark chosen as the museum’s permanent location.

The big selling point? The Garden State’s deep musical roots from Bruce Springsteen and Whitney Houston, to Frank Sinatra and the Fugees.

“We concocted this idea that – let’s race to put our flag in the ground before the Grammys come to the East Coast, and we worked on this for about two years,” Daniel Cherry told Finch.

Visitors can expect to see a gallery of New Jersey’s musical legends complete with memorabilia. There are interactive displays, screens throughout playing the greatest moments in Grammy history, and artifacts like Pavarotti’s tuxedo, one of Michael Jackson’s suits and Jennifer Lopez’s show-stopping Versace gown.

Some items are under lock and key, but others are out so visitors can touch, play and truly experience Grammy-winning music.

“You will sit here at this drum set and be taught by Max Weinberg and will drum out ‘Born in the USA,’” Cherry said.

Visitors can also sing along with Ray Charles or jam with their friends on stage. But don’t worry, earphones make it so only your group can hear how you sound.

You can rock out when the museum opens to the public next Thursday, October 19th. CBS2’s Kristine Johnson will be emceeing the opening ceremony and concert. For more information, click here.

Then be sure to catch the Grammy Awards on CBS2 on January 28th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch