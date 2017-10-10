Grammy Awards Museum Coming Soon To Garden State

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The 60th annual Grammy Awards will be live from New York for the first time in 15 years.

To celebrate the show’s return to the East Coast, a new museum is opening in Newark containing all things Grammy, CBS2’s Elise Finch reports.

Nestled inside the Prudential Center is the first East Coast output of the Grammy Museum. It’s simply called the Grammy Museum Experience and it’s dedicated to exploring the past, present and future of music.

“I think that’s kind of cool, like I think people would really enjoy it and it’s kind of new for the area,” Warren resident Seema Patel said.

“It’s great over there, where you’ve got people coming to see games and different shows and stuff like that. So hopefully it brings a little extra enticement to the area,” said Lynn Leis, of Montclair.

Organizers lobbied to have Newark chosen as the museum’s permanent location.

The big selling point? The Garden State’s deep musical roots from Bruce Springsteen and Whitney Houston, to Frank Sinatra and the Fugees.

“We concocted this idea that – let’s race to put our flag in the ground before the Grammys come to the East Coast, and we worked on this for about two years,” Daniel Cherry told Finch.

Visitors can expect to see a gallery of New Jersey’s musical legends complete with memorabilia. There are interactive displays, screens throughout playing the greatest moments in Grammy history, and artifacts like Pavarotti’s tuxedo, one of Michael Jackson’s suits and Jennifer Lopez’s show-stopping Versace gown.

Some items are under lock and key, but others are out so visitors can touch, play and truly experience Grammy-winning music.

“You will sit here at this drum set and be taught by Max Weinberg and will drum out ‘Born in the USA,’” Cherry said.

Visitors can also sing along with Ray Charles or jam with their friends on stage. But don’t worry, earphones make it so only your group can hear how you sound.

You can rock out when the museum opens to the public next Thursday, October 19th. CBS2’s Kristine Johnson will be emceeing the opening ceremony and concert. For more information, click here.

