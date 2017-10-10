Happenings, October 10

Photo Credit: Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

Coming to You Live from Times Square

New Yorkers usually go out of their way to avoid Times Square, but a live video chat with people around the globe may actually entice you to brave the “Crossroads of the World.”

The TimesSquare_Portal is a project by Shared_Studios that will connect participants in the Big Apple with others in dozens of cities across the world. Other portals exist in diverse locations including refugee camps, art museums, and public plazas in locations such as Afghanistan, Kenya, Mexico, Spain, Vietnam, and more.

Each of the seven weeks of this installation will explore a specific theme: public space, food, migration, performance, identity, change, and gratitude.

The project is set up in a shipping container in Broadway Plaza between 46th and 47th Streets. Participants can reserve a time slot to try it out for free through November 21 on their website or stop by as a walk-in. Say hi to your new global pals for us!

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Food Art

Ever feel like the pancakes you just cooked are a work of art? Now a festival that combines the work of local artists with your favorite breakfast dish is here…and you’ll never be the same.

The NYC Pancakes & Booze Art Show comes to M1-5 in Tribeca Wednesday and Thursday evenings this week. On top of gathering local artists, photographers, bands, and DJs, expect to see incredible body painting and live performances. Then don’t be surprised if someone covered in paint is behind you at the free pancake bar.

As promised in its name, there is also plenty of liquor to keep the party going until 2 a.m. — and yes, they know it’s a school night.

Tickets are $15 at the door, or you can purchase a Line Jumper pass for $20 through the event’s Facebook page.

Photo Credit: Peter Dunne/Express/Getty Images

The Master of Suspense

What month is it? Hitchcocktober, of course.

On every Thursday of October — plus Halloween, of course — Village East Cinema will screen films by Alfred Hitchcock. Selections include Rebecca, Vertigo, and Notorious. For the grand finale on Halloween, it’s the granddaddy of scaring people out of the shower: Psycho.

Could you catch these classics at home? Sure. But watching with a live audience of similar horror film fanatics can’t be matched. For extra satisfaction, make sure your date hasn’t seen the movie yet.

Screenings start at 8 p.m. and will set you back $15 each, but nothing will put you in the mood for the spooky holiday better (especially given that it still feels like September out there).