‘I Am Truly Sorry:’ Donna Karan Apologizes For Defending Harvey Weinstein

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBSNews) – Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein made an unsuccessful last-ditch effort to save his career following allegations of sexual harassment, CBS News has learned.

Meanwhile, a famous friend who came to his defense has apologized amid social media backlash.

Weinstein sent a letter to several movie industry executives asking for support just hours before he was fired, CBS News reports. He wrote, “I am desperate for your help.”

Fashion designer Donna Karan is now facing heavy criticism after coming to his defense.

“It’s not Harvey Weinstein. You look at everything all over the world today and how women are dressing and what they’re asking by just presenting themselves the way they do. What are they asking for? Trouble,” she said.

Karan’s comments drew a sharp rebuke from actress Rose McGowan, one of Weinstein’s accusers. She tweeted, “Donna Karan you are a deplorable. Aiding and abetting is a moral crime.”

Donna Karan you are a DEPLORABLE Aiding and abetting is a moral crime. You are scum in a fancy dress pic.twitter.com/Vze7lnpdvj — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Actress Mia Farrow tweeted, “No more Donna Karan for me.”

No more Donna Karan for me https://t.co/QsflmGq7hz — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 10, 2017

The designer apologized Monday, saying, “My statements were taking out of context and do not represent how I feel… I am truly sorry to anyone that I offended.”

Weinstein was fired Sunday from the film studio he co-founded, following a New York Times expose that he paid off at least eight sexual harassment claims over the decades.

“I think Harvey is finished in Hollywood. I really do,” says Matthew Belloni, editorial director of the Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t see how anyone would work with him.”

More: Meryl Streep On Harvey Weinstein Charges: ‘I Didn’t Know’

George Clooney and Jennifer Lawrence became the latest celebrities to join the chorus condemning Weinstein’s behavior. Clooney called it indefensible, and Lawrence said she was deeply disturbed to hear the news.

Lawrence, who won an Academy Award for the Weinstein production “Silver Lining’s Playbook,” went on to say that she did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did she know about the allegations. She added her heart goes out to all of the women affected.