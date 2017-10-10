CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Brooklyn Clothing Store Becomes Latest To Receive Swastika-Covered Hate Mail

Filed Under: Brooklyn, Dov Hikind, Emporio, Hazel Sanchez

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A clothing store in Brooklyn has become the latest business to receive a hateful letter in the mail.

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, the latest letter was sent to Emporio on Coney Island Ave. The men’s clothing store is owned by a Jewish man who has multiple store locations around New York.

The letter has a large swastika displayed on it with the phrase ‘Make America Great Again.’ It targets Jews, black people, and the gay community, and ends with the message ‘Christian identity is back.’

The same letter has been sent to several other businesses from Brooklyn to Harlem.

The Israeli consulate also received the letter.

New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind said the Jewish community is deeply hurt by the letters, but he’s confident that police are close to stopping the person or persons responsible.

“This is a guy who hates a hell of a lot of people, and someone like that sending stuff through the mail, I mean that’s a federal crime — needs to be removed, taken off the streets. And I believe that there is going to be an arrest in the very near future,” Hikind said.

It’s believed that there are several other businesses that have received the letter, but have yet to come forward.

 

