L.I. Repair Cafe Brings In Experts To Fix Items That Might Otherwise Be Thrown Away

WYANDANCH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Repair cafés have been popping up all over the country, allowing people to bring in broken items and have them fixed for free instead of seeing them dumped in landfills.
Now, one woman is trying to make the concept work on Long Island.
Laurie Farber hosted a repair café in June, and has scheduled another one next month, at Our Lady of Miraculous Medal Church in Wyandanch.
People who know how to repair electronics, computers, and small furniture, can volunteer their time and expertise.
Farber said she was inspired by worldwide efforts to reduce landfill waste.
“We make so much trash. We’re a throw-away society,” she said. “We really want people to think rather than throwing things away.”
Farber’s next repair café will be held Nov. 4.