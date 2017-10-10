Lindenhurst Mourns Loss Of 2 Young Lives Following Deadly Crash

LINDENHURST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island community is mourning the loss of two young lives following a fatal car crash.

As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reports, a photo of 16-year-old Joseph Galdorisis is now attached to a tree on Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst, along with flowers and religious balloons. He and a 22-year-old female passenger were killed when a Mustang slammed into a fire hydrant and tree early Monday morning.

lindenhurst crash scene 1 Lindenhurst Mourns Loss Of 2 Young Lives Following Deadly Crash

(Credit: Sophia Hall/WCBS Newsradio 880)

The driver, 17-year-old David O’Brien, and another passenger, 16-year-old Daniel Ozarowski, were seriously injured.

Grief counselors are on hand at the town’s high school Tuesday.

“I am hoping that everyone will grieve with the families as I am doing,” Lindehurst Mayor Michael Lavorata told Hall. “People have a tendency to speculate as to what happened or what might have happened. I have no clue as to what happened.”

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

