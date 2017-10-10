CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Mom of Six Killed In Crash Heading Home From Visiting Preemie Twins

Filed Under: children, Drunk Driving, Parenting

1010 WINS-Just before the weekend, the life of a California mother of six was abruptly ended while on her way home from visiting her newborn twins — eight weeks old Hannah and Sarah — in the hospital.

screen shot 2017 10 10 at 9 33 23 am Mom of Six Killed In Crash Heading Home From Visiting Preemie Twins

(Youcaring.com)

While 37-year-old Katie Evans from Santa Clarita, CA was driving home on the evening of Friday, October 6th, she was struck head-on by a suspected drunk driver who had lost control of her vehicle after impacting another car only a mile away from Katie’s home.

Katie leaves behind husband Jacob, her children Spencer (12), Travis (11), Nathaniel (9), Gideon (2) and her preemie twin girls Hannah and Sarah.

A spokesperson from the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department says a 21-year-old driver had crossed a median, veered into oncoming traffic, and hit Evans’ car head-on. Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash and the driver will be arrested once it is proven she was in fact under the influence.

0b8aa925 6c33 4f19 8267 1b57847b00b4 profile Mom of Six Killed In Crash Heading Home From Visiting Preemie Twins

(Youcaring.com)

A YouCaring page has been set up in order to raise funds for husband and father Jacob Evans to help cover childcare costs. The page has since raised almost $215,000 out of a $500,000 goal.

-Joe Cingrana

