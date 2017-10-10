Mom of Six Killed In Crash Heading Home From Visiting Preemie Twins

1010 WINS-Just before the weekend, the life of a California mother of six was abruptly ended while on her way home from visiting her newborn twins — eight weeks old Hannah and Sarah — in the hospital.
While 37-year-old Katie Evans from Santa Clarita, CA was driving home on the evening of Friday, October 6th, she was struck head-on by a suspected drunk driver who had lost control of her vehicle after impacting another car only a mile away from Katie’s home.
Katie leaves behind husband Jacob, her children Spencer (12), Travis (11), Nathaniel (9), Gideon (2) and her preemie twin girls Hannah and Sarah.
A spokesperson from the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department says a 21-year-old driver had crossed a median, veered into oncoming traffic, and hit Evans’ car head-on. Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash and the driver will be arrested once it is proven she was in fact under the influence.
A YouCaring page has been set up in order to raise funds for husband and father Jacob Evans to help cover childcare costs. The page has since raised almost $215,000 out of a $500,000 goal.
-Joe Cingrana