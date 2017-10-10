CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Jets Activate Receiver Marshall, Waive Corner Williams

Filed Under: New York Jets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Jets appear to have faith in their revamped secondary, enough anyway to let go of a veteran.

The Jets added wide receiver Jalin Marshall to the active roster on Monday and waived cornerback Marcus Williams.

Marshall was suspended the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers. He practiced with the Jets last week, but wasn’t activated for New York’s 17-14 victory at Cleveland on Sunday.

The Jets had a roster exemption until Monday for Marshall, who had 14 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. He was signed as an undrafted free agent last year out of Ohio State.

MOREIncredibly, Jets Preparing For First-Place Showdown With Patriots

marcus Jets Activate Receiver Marshall, Waive Corner Williams

Marcus Williams of the New York Jets intercepts a pass intended for Kenny Stills of the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 29, 2015 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Williams had been with the Jets since 2014 and was a key backup and occasional starter. He led the team with six interceptions in 2015.

He fell on the depth chart this summer and didn’t play any defensive snaps until Sunday. Williams has nine career interceptions.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch