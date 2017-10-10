NYC Monuments Review Commission To Meet For First Time

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio’s advisory commission on city art, monuments and markers is expected to meet for the first time Tuesday.

The 18-person commission includes Spelman University’s president, National Italian American Foundation’s John Calvelli and actor Harry Belafonte as well as various cultural anthropologists.

The commission will work to come up with a proposal as to which controversial monuments in the city they believe should stay and which should go, among them statues of Christopher Columbus.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” one person said. “The Columbus statue needs to remain.”

But protesters say Columbus shouldn’t be revered because of his mistreatment of Native Americans and indigenous people.

“Italian culture and Italian heritage is beautiful,” said protester Loaiza Rivera. “It shouldn’t be represented by someone who committed genocide and murder.”

The meeting comes a day after the mayor was showered with boos at Monday’s Columbus Day Parade.

“No one’s moving any statues, no one’s changing anything in the short term,” de Blasio said Monday. “We’re going to have a real public discussion about how we address issues of the past that should be talked about in a responsible manner.”

The commission was announced in the wake of violence in Charlottesvillefollowing the decision to remove statues of Confederate generals.

While the mayor’s office has said there’s no plan to touch the Columbus statue, some other plaques and monuments in the city are on their way out, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

Over the summer, the mayor said a sidewalk tribute to Henri Philippe Petain in the Canyon of Heroes will be removed. Petain was a French general who collaborated with Nazis.

Two plaques dedicated to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee were taken down in Brooklyn and on the campus of Bronx Community College, administrators there have decided to take to down statues of Lee and another general of the Confederacy, Stonewall Jackson.