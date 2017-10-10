Rev. Al Sharpton Calls On ESPN To Reinstate Anchor Jemele Hill

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Speaking outside ESPN’s New York studios Tuesday, Rev. Al Sharpton called on the company to reinstate Jemele Hill.

The anchor was suspended for two weeks for violating the network’s social media policy.

“We found the announced suspension of Jemele Hill to be outrageous at best and insulting in fact,” Sharpton said.

Hill, who is African-American, was criticized last month after referring to President Donald Trump as a “white supremacist.”

Jerry Jones also has created a problem for his players, specifically the black ones. If they don't kneel, some will see them as sellouts. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

Over the weekend, Hill targeted Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after he said players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team, tweeting Jones “has created a problem for his players, specifically the black ones.” She also said fans who disagree with Jones should target the team’s advertisers and not buy its merchandise.

Don't ask Dak, Dez & other Cowboys players to protest. A more powerful statement is if you stop watching and buying their merchandise. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

Hill later clarified that she was not calling for an NFL boycott.

“She in fact said in the tweet, I’m not calling for a boycott,” Sharpton said. “So what is the basis of the suspension?”

The reverend has requested a meeting with ESPN parent company Disney’s board of directors, WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported.

