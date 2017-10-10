Last 2 Defendants Plead Guilty In Short Hills Carjacking, Murder

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The last two men charged with murder in the carjacking and fatal shooting of a Hoboken attorney at The Mall at Short Hills pleaded guilty Tuesday.
Hanif Thompson guilty to felony murder in the shooting that left Dustin Friedland dead at the mall in December 2013. Karif Ford pleaded guilty to first-degree carjacking.
Friedland, 30, died after he was shot when the men took his Range Rover from a parking garage in December 2013. He was with his wife, Jamie, celebrating an anniversary and shopping.
Another defendant, Basim Henry, the getaway driver, faced a jury trial earlier this year and was convicted. He was sentenced in June to life plus 10 years in prison.
Prosecutors say Henry, 36, confessed that he drove three men to the mall so they could steal a vehicle. They say one of the men shot and killed Friedland after a struggle and the suspects then ordered Friedland’s wife to get out of the couple’s Range Rover.
Another, Kevin Roberts, pleaded guilty to carjacking in the case in August.
Friedland’s widow has also filed a lawsuit against the mall’s owners, alleging negligent security at the mall led to her husband’s death.