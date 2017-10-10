Nearly 5 Years After Hurricane Sandy, Experts Say Tri-State Is Vulnerable To Another Storm

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – When Superstorm Sandy hit nearly five years ago, it was considered a 500-year storm.
But experts now say a similar storm could strike in the next 20 years, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reports. There are growing concerns about the region’s readiness.
On a boat tour along the city’s coastline Tuesday, Bill Golden talked about the area’s vulnerability to another storm like Sandy.
“There is no regional protection now anymore than there was five years ago,” he said.
Golden heads a group that’s pushing for hurricane preparedness projects. Planner Bob Yaro wants to see a storm surge barrier from Sandy Hook to the Rockaways.
“It would be open 99.9 percent of the time, series of openings. Closed only when there’s a storm surge,” he said.
The price tag would be about $15 billion.