WFAN Morning Show: Jerry Goes Slumming, Provides An Update

After sitting in the power chair for days, Jerry Recco resumed his update duties on Tuesday morning.
Providing assistance to fill-in co-hosts Marc Malusis and Kim Jones, Jerry cranked out all the news worthy of the ears in the wake of the Yankees’ 7-3 win over the Indians in Game 4 on Monday night. The Bombers will play the deciding game of the AL Division Series on Wednesday in Cleveland.
The “update maven” also talked a little hockey, as the Islanders lost to St. Louis in a shootout and the Devils stayed hot to start the season with a rout of Buffalo, and got into the Monday Night Football clash between the Vikings and Bears.