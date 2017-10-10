WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Oct. 10, 2017

Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” provided plenty of laughter, which is really the goal of this segment on a daily basis.
Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the WFAN Morning Show, which featured Marc Malusis and Kim Jones behind the mics, in one nice little package for your convenience.
Moose and Kim spent a good portion of the program talking about the Yankees, who are now one win from pulling off an improbable comeback in the AL Division Series. The Bombers, who lost the first two games against the Indians, won Game 4, 7-3 on Monday, to force a deciding game on Wednesday.
The guest co-hosts also got into the incredible injury problems now facing the winless Giants, plus a lot more from the wild world of sports.
Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the Morning Extravaganza returns, stay classy New York!!!