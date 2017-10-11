Elderly Man Dead Following Home Invasion In Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 91-year-old man is dead following a home invasion in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities say the victim and his 100-year-old wife were tied up by a four men who broke into their home at 160 Decatur St. around 2:30 p.m.
The wife was able to call the couple’s daughter to alert her of the break-in, sources say.
Medics responded and rushed the husband to Interfaith Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The wife was also transported to Interfaith in stable condition.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
