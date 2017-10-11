10/11 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Clouds will thicken into this afternoon with some showers spreading across the area. Temps will be running about 10° cooler, too, with highs in the low 70s.
Tonight will feature showers and pockets of rain around the area with breezy conditions. Expect temps to be even cooler than last night as we bottom out in the mid to upper 50s; 40s are in reach across our distant northwest suburbs.
Any early morning showers will be pushed south and west tomorrow by a big area of high pressure to the north. But with a persistent onshore flow and a slow-to-exit clouds, we’re expecting our temps to stay in check: just the low to mid 60s!
As for Friday, it looks like we’ll stay mainly dry, but it’s looking like a cool and mainly cloudy day. Highs are expected to be in the 60s again.