ALDS Updates: Yankees, Indians Clash In Game 5

Filed Under: New York Yankees

CLEVELAND (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees looked to complete an improbable comeback in the AL Division Series when they took on the Indians in deciding Game 5 on Wednesday.

And things started well for New York as Didi Gregorius connected on a two-out solo home run to right in the first inning off Cleveland ace and AL Cy Young Award favorite Corey Kluber.

The Bombers dropped the first two games of the series in Cleveland, but battled back in the Bronx, winning 1-0 and 7-3.

Game 5 on the mound was a rematch of Game 2 with Kluber opposing the Yankees’ CC Sabathia.

Check back here for more updates …

 

