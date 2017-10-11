Back Stories: Yankees’ Pitcher Cory Lidle Killed In Plane Crash

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – On October 11, 2006, New York Yankees’ pitcher Cory Lidle was killed in a small plane crash.
This came just five years and one month after the 9/11 terror attacks.
“Your first thought is going to be: It might be some sort of terrorist attack,” WCBS 880 anchor Steve Scott says. “So we had to be very careful. And I remember we said on the air, ‘We don’t know exactly what happened here, but we’re going to find out for you.’”
Soon, the information started coming in.
“As a private pilot, I did know something about flying an aircraft, and right away I was able to lend a little bit of experience,” Scott says. “I figured out pretty quickly that trying to make a U-turn, a 180-degree turn, over the East River when there were some pretty strong winds blowing in from the east – that’s going to cause some trouble. And as it turned out, that’s exactly what happened.”