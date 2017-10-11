Facebook, Instagram Outages Reported Worldwide

Filed Under: Facebook, Instagram

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Do not adjust your screens, Facebook and Instagram are indeed down.

Many turned to Twitter as the social networks were experienced outages all across the globe Wednesday.

Down Detector, which monitors outage complaints online, said they saw more than 12,000 reports of problems with Facebook, with some users seeing blank pages and others receiving error messages, while more than 2,500 problems were reported with Instagram.

A Facebook spokesperson told Mashable that they are aware of the issue and are “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch