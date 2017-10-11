Facebook, Instagram Outages Reported Worldwide

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Do not adjust your screens, Facebook and Instagram are indeed down.
Many turned to Twitter as the social networks were experienced outages all across the globe Wednesday.
Down Detector, which monitors outage complaints online, said they saw more than 12,000 reports of problems with Facebook, with some users seeing blank pages and others receiving error messages, while more than 2,500 problems were reported with Instagram.
A Facebook spokesperson told Mashable that they are aware of the issue and are “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”