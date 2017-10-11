Facebook, Instagram Outages Reported Worldwide

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Do not adjust your screens, Facebook and Instagram are indeed down.

Many turned to Twitter as the social networks were experienced outages all across the globe Wednesday.

refresh refresh refresh. turn off wifi. turn on wifi. refresh. google search "is Facebook down" #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/w0dKa3YGek — Fern Photography (@AmberFernPhoto) October 11, 2017

Facebook is down and thousands suddenly don't know what to do on their lunch break#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/kViVbfydSY — Josh K. Elliott (@joshkelliott) October 11, 2017

Yes, Facebook is down. Stop looking at your phone and say hi to your neighbor. #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/2vxSMwo8hk — Todd Carruth (@toddcarruth) October 11, 2017

Facebook is down, I repeat Facebook is down. *Runs to Twitter to check it's not just me* #Facebook #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/qy5NHipb4y — Sean Wilson 🎃 (@SeanDailyTweets) October 11, 2017

When facebook is down and you don't know what to do with your life.#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/lhq0U71iKI — Ayesha Mehar (@theayeshamehar) October 11, 2017

OMG Facebook is down and I can't even post it on Facebook! #facebookdown — Ashley Rupp (@reininginmom) October 11, 2017

Down Detector, which monitors outage complaints online, said they saw more than 12,000 reports of problems with Facebook, with some users seeing blank pages and others receiving error messages, while more than 2,500 problems were reported with Instagram.

A Facebook spokesperson told Mashable that they are aware of the issue and are “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”