Fans On Edge As Bombers Battle Cleveland In Pivotal ALDS Game 5

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It seems to be an all too familiar position for the New York Yankees — a do-or-die playoff game.

At Foley’s in Midtown Manhattan, there was a lot of excitement and a lot of hope among fans hoping to see the season continue.

The crowd erupted in cheers when shortstop Didi Gregorius launched a solo home run in the top of the first.

If the Yanks don’t win, that’s it — the season is over. The young team has already fought back in the series after losing game 1. And then, there was game 2.

Manager Joe Girardi got a ton of flack for not challenging a pivotal call, and the team went on to blow a lead and lose in extras.

But then, the Yankees came home to the Stadium and rallied back to tie the series and force a deciding game five in Cleveland.

Fans ahead of the game were feeling good.

“I got faith in Girardi,” Yankee diehard Aaron Brown said. “I got faith in the Yankees, so we got the momentum going into game five here. So I think we got a great chance.”

“We got CC on the mound, he’s back in Cleveland, and the young Baby Bombers are gonna do it tonight,” Pinstripe patriot David Aaron said.

With a win against Cleveland Wednesday, the Bombers can advance to the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.